DDL TW1 smart telescope lets you explore the night sky

If you would like to discover more about the sky and stars above you might be interested in a new smart telescope that features its own companion application allowing you to see further and clearer into the night sky. The DDL TW1 telescope is priced under $300 and features an ultrawide angle lens and AI algorithm image processing system. Weighing 6 kg the smart telescope can be easily transported exactly where you need it and is constructed from aviation grade aluminium alloy and features integrated wireless communications.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the modern project from roughly $279 or £230 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“By combining your mobile device with telescope APP , you can easily explore more distant celestial bodies on your mobile device, enjoy a more comfortable view field, and share with your family and friends from more diverse angles. Image is always connected with intelligent devices, real-time display, remote mountainous areas can also easily view the star without signal.”

Smart telescope

“Image is always connected with intelligent devices, real-time display, remote mountainous areas can also easily view the star without signal. Note: This wifi is issued by the device itself , with a strong 2.4g frequency band penetration force and a transmission range of about 10-20 meters. A multi-purpose machine, can both take pictures and video, wonderful images easily out of the “circle” “

With the assumption that the DDL TW1 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the DDL TW1 smart telescope project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“Self-developed forward optical system, transmission grating splitting, high diffraction efficiency, low image damage, image quality have better Sharpening effect, more clear details. You can automatically adjust exposure and white balance on the APP (to be confirmed whether it can be automatically adjusted), and manually adjust contrast, saturation, sharpening etc., meet your personal visual needs”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the smart telescope, jump over to the official DDL TW1 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





