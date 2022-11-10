Hey GitHub now lets you code using your voice

GitHub has this week announced they are currently in the process of trialling a new interactive speech system that allows GitHub users to code software programs using just their voice. The new experimental feature is now available to those who subscribe to the new Copilot service launched earlier this year costing $10 per month. If you are interested in joining the waiting list to test out the new voice coding system, jump over to the official GitHub website by following the link below.

“Just state your intent in natural language and let Hey, GitHub!do the heavy lifting of suggesting a code snippet. And if you don’t like what was generated, ask for a change in plain English. Write and edit code, navigate the codebase, and control the VisualStudio Code with your voice.”

Hey GitHub

““Hey, GitHub!” enables voice-based interaction with GitHub Copilot, enabling the benefits of an AI pair programmer while reducing the need for a keyboard.”

“If GitHub Copilot is our pair programmer, why can’t we talk to it? That’s exactly what the GitHub Next team is working towards. “Hey, GitHub!” enables voice-based interaction with GitHub Copilot and more. With the power of your voice, we’re excited about the potential to bring the benefits of GitHub Copilot to even more developers, including developers who have difficulty typing using their hands. “Hey, GitHub!” only reduces the need for a keyboard when coding within VS Code for now, but we hope to expand its capabilities through further research and testin”

““Hey, GitHub!” is an experiment by the folks in GitHub Next, and they’d love to get your feedback. Join the waitlist and let us know what you think.”

Source : Hey : GitHub





