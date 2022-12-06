Jobox Prusa MK3s+ 3D printer conveyor belt

system specifically designed for the Prusa MK3s+ 3D printer. Jobox has been created by the team at URBANMAKER based in Nottuln, Germany. “We understand 3D printing as a multi-layered, complex and fascinating process in which the optimal interaction of numerous factors determines success or failure.”

Launched via Kickstarter the new 3D printing automation system uses a printed cartridge system to enable you to print continuously moving completed 3D prints away from the printing area on its print bed and down the conveyor belt. Once calibrated the system allows you to print multiple designs one after the other without any interaction. Particularly useful if you have a 3D printer farm or multiple 3D printers to attend to and multiple prints to complete. Early bird pledges are now available for the modern project from roughly $293 or £249 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The Jobox is technically nothing more than an upgrade to the widely used and in many areas already established Prusa MK3S+ 3D printer. However, since the first idea, we always saw the Jobox less as an upgrade and more as a way to optimize and expand a process. Together with the Prusa MK3S+ as the printing unit, these components result in an automated production process that we call the Jobox process.”

3D printer conveyor belt

If the Jobox crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the Jobox Prusa MK3s+ 3D printer automation system project play the promotional video below.

“From a technical point of view, the magazine of the Jobox process is the limiting factor. That’s why we have set ourselves the goal of being able to process as many printing plates as possible without the user having to intervene. To save you shipping costs, the Jobox hardware comes to you as an easy-to-assemble kit that can be set up in about 45 minutes. Once this is built, you only need about 10 minutes to attach it to your Prusa and start printing. “

“The size of the magazine is the decisive factor for a possible long and self-sufficient operation of the Jobox process. With the Jobox Spring Steel Sheets, up to 8 Sheets at the start loaded (with unloaded print bed) can be operated simultaneously in the magazine in a process-safe manner. This allows long periods of operator absence or the creation of long administration-free periods for short, fast print jobs.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the Prusa MK3s+ 3D printer automation system, jump over to the official Jobox crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals