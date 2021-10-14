Infinity3D conveyor belt 3D printer for small automated production runs

Makers, hobbyists, engineers and developers looking for a convenient way to 3D print small production runs may be interested in the new Infinity3D conveyor belt 3D printer launched via Kickstarter. The autonomous 3D printer is capable of 3D printing designs one after another and the conveyor flatbed allows it to reject completed 3D prints to start another. Designed for simple operation the conveyor belt system is a closed loop featuring a high-strength printing platform and supports both 45° and 90° printing.

Infinity3D conveyor belt 3D printer

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $549 or £404 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 31% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The base of Infinity3D is a rolling conveyor belt. The conveyor belt gradually rolls during the printing process, which can realize the continuous printing of batch models, as well as the printing of an infinite length model. With Infinity3D, you seem to have a small processing plant. The high-strength fiber woven conveyor belt allows the model to stick firmly and will automatically peel off when the model is transferred to the end. This is the key to realize batch printing without manual operation in the whole process. “

Load designs from an SD card for convenience, if the Infinity3D campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Infinity3D conveyor belt 3D printer project play the promotional video below.

“Need a larger printing area? Infinity3D was designed to print extra-large projects that fit the size of big dreams—supporting to build volume of 250*215*∞mm in 45° mode and 250*220*323mm in 90°mode. The users can print whatever they desire on a large creative scale. “

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the conveyor belt 3D printer, jump over to the official Infinity3D crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

