Sony ZV-E1 gets 4K120p recording in firmware update

Sony has announced a firmware update for the Sony ZV-E1 camera and this new software update brings the ability to record $k120p videos, the update also includes FHD240p recording as well. The camera launched back in March and it is designed for content creators.

Sony reaffirms its commitment to supporting creators by introducing a highly anticipated firmware update for the Sony ZV-E1 vlog camera that will enable 4k120p video recording. This free update is designed to deliver an even more enriching experience for content creators by enabling users to capture stunning slow-motion visuals with unrivalled image quality and precision, propelling their creative possibilities to new heights.

For the ZV-E1 camera, acclaimed for its exceptional video performances and user-friendly features, the introduction of 4K120p recording marks a significant milestone for pushing the boundaries of creativity in a small and user-friendly form factor. By incorporating this advanced feature, content creators will have the ability to capture every moment in cinematic style.

You can find out more information about this new firmware update for the Sony ZV-E1 and the new features it brings to the device over at the Sony website at the link below, the update is available today from the Sony Creators Cloud Website.

Source Sony



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals