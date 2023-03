Sony ZV-E1 full-frame Vlog camera launched (Video(

Sony has announced that it is launching a new Full-frame Vlog camera, the Sony ZV-E1, according to Sony this is the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame interchangeable lens vlog camera.

The ZV-E1 is a dedicated vlog camera that features a 35mm full-frame back-illuminated CMOS Exmor R™ sensor, with approximately 12.1 effective megapixels, that delivers high sensitivity, low noise and gorgeous bokeh.



With up to 8 times[x] more processing power than previous types, the BIONZ XR™ image processing engine markedly boosts high-sensitivity performance, gradation rendering, colour reproduction, low-noise performance, and more. The high volume of data generated by the image sensor can be processed in real time, even when shooting 4K (QFHD: 3840 x 2160) footage at 120p[xi]. The BIONZ XR processor also contributes significantly to improved AF speed and precision.



High-quality 4K (QFHD) video can be recorded with full-frame readout at 10-bit 4:2:2, without the need for40

pixel binning. This makes the expressive advantages of the full-frame format available for video recording whilst delivering high-resolution 4K footage without moiré or jaggies.

You can find out more details about the new Sony ZV-E1 interchangeable lens vlog camera over at the Sony website at the link below, the device will retail for £2,350 for the body only and for £2600 with a 28-60mm Zoom Lens,

