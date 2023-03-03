2023 Sony Bravia XR TVs unveiled

Sony has unveiled its new 2023 range of smart TVs, the Sony Bravia XR TVs and there are a number of models in the range.

There are four new models in the range, the X95L Mini LED, X90L Full Array LED, A95L QD-OLED, and A80L OLED.

2023 BRAVIA XR TVs have the updated Cognitive Processor XRTM featuring the all new XR Clear Image technology, which improves noise reduction and clarity with motion, reducing blur and creating scenes bursting with action. The Cognitive Processor XR enables better backlight control for increased local dimming zones, increased brightness, and decreased blooming.

Additionally, each model offers Acoustic Center Sync, which synchronises the TV’s audio system with the centre channel of a compatible Sony soundbar turning it into the centre speaker for the ultimate, immersive at-home experience 1. For consumers looking for an even more captivating sound experience, each model also works with Sony soundbars to offer 360 Spatial Sound Mapping which generates phantom speakers and sound field optimisation. New this year, the X95L features Acoustic Multi-Audio+TM, elevating the sound in a way that matches the image on screen. The A95L and A80L models feature Acoustic Surface Audio+TM with actuators that vibrate to produce sound from the entire screen, perfectly matching what’s on the screen.

You can find out more information about the new 2023 range of Sony Bravia XR TVs over at the Sony website at the link below.

