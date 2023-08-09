Sony A95L QD-OLED TV preorders open

Sony Europe B.V. has recently unveiled its latest innovation in home entertainment, the A95L TV, now available for pre-order in select European countries. This cutting-edge television set is not just a device for viewing content, but a comprehensive entertainment system that offers an immersive audio-visual experience.

The A95L is powered by the updated Cognitive Processor XR and XR Clear Image technology. These advancements significantly enhance the TV’s noise reduction, clarity, and motion capabilities, ensuring viewers enjoy a crystal-clear viewing experience.

In terms of audio, the A95L is no less impressive. It features Acoustic Center Sync, a technology that synchronizes the TV’s audio system with a compatible Sony soundbar, creating an immersive audio experience that envelops the viewer. The A95L also works seamlessly with Sony soundbars to offer 360 Spatial Sound Mapping and features Acoustic Surface Audio+, a technology that produces sound from the entire screen, further enhancing the immersive experience.

Sony A95L QD-OLED TV

For gaming enthusiasts, the A95L offers exclusive features for PlayStation 5 gaming, including Auto HDR Tone Mapping, Auto Genre Picture Mode, and an easy-to-use Game Menu. These features ensure that gamers can enjoy their favourite games with the best possible graphics and performance.

Sony is also committed to environmental sustainability. As part of its Road to Zero initiative, the company is reducing its plastic usage by using its own recycled plastic, SORPLAS, for the TV’s rear cover. This move reduces virgin plastic use by approximately 60%. Additionally, the new Eco Dashboard on all 2023 models allows users to customize energy saving preferences and settings, further contributing to environmental conservation.

The A95L BRAVIA XR TV features a QD-OLED screen, enhanced by XR Triluminos Max technology. It also comes with Google TV and is perfect for PlayStation 5 gaming. The TV supports Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode, and features Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support.

The TV pairs with Sony soundbars for clearer, fuller dialogue and more immersive sound, and features BRAVIA CAM for video chats. The Eco Dashboard keeps all user settings in one place, and the TV has a slim design with a smooth aluminum Seamless Edge Bezel. The 3-way aluminum TV stand offers convenience with three different positioning options.

The A95L is not just a television, but a comprehensive entertainment system that offers an immersive audio-visual experience, while also being environmentally friendly. To learn more about the new range, pricing, availability and full specifications jump over to the official Sony website and product pages by following the link below.

Source: Sony



