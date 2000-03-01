Sony HT-S2000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos soundbar unveiled

Sony has launched a new soundbar, the Sony HT-S2000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos soundbar and it comes with DTS:X and Dolby Atmos, plus a range of other features including Sony’s newly developed mixer for three-dimensional surround sound.

With Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force Pro Front Surround, the HT-S2000 creates cinematic surround sound that lets you enjoy the thrill of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Thanks to Sony-unique virtual technologies, the HT-S2000 produces an immersive audio experience without the need for extra speakers. With Vertical surround engine placing audio above you and S-Force Pro creating sound from the sides, it’s as if you brought the cinema home with the HT-S2000.

With Sony’s newly developed up mixer, you can experience three-dimensional surround sound not only with surround sound format content, but also with stereo content, like video or music content streamed from your internet or Bluetooth® enabled device. Analysing the track in real time, Sony’s unique technology separates the audio into its individual parts (such as voices, sound effects or musical instruments) and wraps them around you, creating an exciting and immersive experience from almost anything you watch.

You can find out more details about the new Sony HT-S2000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos soundbar over at Sony at the link below, the device will go on sale in June and it will retail for £449 in the UK and €499 in Europe.

Source Sony



