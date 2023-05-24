Netflix to charge US users for account sharing

Netflix has announced that it will start to charge users in the USA for account sharing, the company has been doing this in other countries and now it is headed to the USA and Netflix will be contacting members who are sharing their Netflix account outside of their household.

People who have been using someone else’s accounts will have two options, they can transfer their profile to a new membership with Netflix or buy an extra member for $7.99 a month.

Starting today, we will be sending this email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in the United States.

A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.

We recognize that our members have many entertainment choices. It’s why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows — so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you’re watching with, there’s always something satisfying to watch on Netflix.

You can find out more information about the changes that Netflix has planned for customers who are sharing their accounts with people outside of their households at the link below.

Source Netflix

Image Credit: Venti Views



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals