How to see who is using your Netflix account

This guide is designed to help you see who is using your Netflix account, you can see exactly which devices are using your account on a regular basis. You may have given someone access in the last and forgotten about it, or signed in on another device and want to check if you are still signed in.

Netflix allows you to use your account on multiple devices, depending on which plan you have the number of devices you can use at once varies.

On the Netflix Basic plan with adverts, you can use one device at a time, on the Basic without adverts, you can also use 1 device at a time.

If you have the standard plan then you can stream on two devices at once, the top plan is the premium plan and you can stream on four devices at the same time.

How do I see which devices are using my Netflix account

It is worth checking once in a while which devices are using your account, for example, you may be logged into a device that you used previously but no longer use. For example, if you go on holiday and log in to your Netflix account on a third-party device, you can check to make sure you have logged out of this device.

To check which devices are using your account, log into your account on your PC or Mac or smartphone or tablet and then select Your Profile.

Now go to the menu at the top right next to your profile and select Account, scroll down until you see the Security and Privacy section.

On the right select Manage access and devices, you will now see a list of devices that are using your account on a regular basis. If you noticed any devices that you do not recognize, you can sign out of that specific device.

What to do if someone is using your Netflix account without permission

If you suspect that someone is using your Netflix account without your permission and you want to stop them from using it, this can easily be done, although you will need to change your password.

If you have found a device you do not recognize by following the steps above, then you will need to change your Netflix password.

To do this select the menu next to Your Profile at the top right and select Account, now select change password. You will be asked to input your current password and your new one.

There is a check box below the new password, which says ‘sign out of all devices‘ check this, and as soon as you change your password, you will be signed out of every device.

You can now log in to the devices that you want to use, anyone who was previously using your Netflix account without your permission will no longer have access to it.

We hope that you find this guide on how to control who is using your Netflix account useful, if you have any comments, suggestions, or questions, please let us know in the comments section below. You can find more details on how to manage your Netflix account over at Netflix.

Image Credit: Souvik Banerjee





