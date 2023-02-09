Netflix starts cracking down on password sharing

Netflix has started to crack down on password sharing in a number of countries, this includes Canada, Portugal, Spain, and New Zealand with more countries to come.

Netflix is making a number of changes, including setting up a primary location for your account, so that people who live in the same household can use the streaming service.

They will also start charging for you to buy an extra membership for your account, this will include Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain for now and it will cost an extra CAD$7.99 a month per person in Canada, NZD$7.99 in New Zealand, Euro 3.99 in Portugal, and Euro 5.99 in Spain.

We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account with features like profiles and multiple streams. While these have been hugely popular, they’ve also created confusion about when and how you can share Netflix. Today, over 100 million households are sharing accounts — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films.

So over the last year, we’ve been exploring different approaches to address this issue in Latin America, and we’re now ready to roll them out more broadly in the coming months, starting today in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain. Our focus has been on giving members greater control over who can access their account.

You can find out more information about the changes coming to Netflix over at the company’s website at the link below. This will also be rolled out to more countries in the future.

Source Netflix

Image Credit: Thibault Penin





