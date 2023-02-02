Netflix Premium subscribers get Spatial Audio and more

Netflix has announced that they are offering some new features to premium subscribers, this includes Spatial Aido on their top 700 titles.

Another new feature that is being made to premium Netflix subscribers is the number of devices you can download movies and TV shows to, this is being increased from 4 to 6.

Netflix’s Premium plan already offers the highest quality viewing experience, with beautiful, crisp, 4K HDR video resolution without ads, the ability to watch and download series and films on four supported devices at a time, and more. Now, with Netflix spatial audio, our members with Premium will enjoy the highest quality sound experience available, whether they are watching at home on TV or a computer, or on the go with a phone or tablet.

Netflix spatial audio brings an immersive, cinematic sound experience on any device with no additional equipment required — and now it’s available on more than 700 of our top watched titles, including Stranger Things, The Watcher, Wednesday, and Knives Out: Glass Onion.

With people more connected than ever through multiple devices, we’ve learned through research that members would like the option to download Netflix series and films to watch offline on more devices, particularly as they travel and switch between devices. That’s why we’re increasing the number of download devices from four to six for premium members, so you can watch Netflix on your devices — anytime, anywhere.

