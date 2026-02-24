Your Smart TV Takes 7,200 Screenshots Every Hour Texas AG Lawsuit Says

Smart TVs equipped with Automated Content Recognition (ACR) technology are capturing up to 7,200 screenshots of your screen every hour, as detailed in a lawsuit filed by the Texas Attorney General. According to Silicon Cowboy, this technology is embedded in many popular smart TV brands, including Samsung, LG, and Hisense, and works by analyzing your viewing habits in real-time. The data collected, ranging from the shows you watch to your network details, is often shared with third parties, raising serious concerns about privacy and consent.

This feature explores how ACR technology operates, what data it collects, and the implications for your personal privacy. You’ll learn about the risks of targeted advertising and data sharing, as well as the challenges of opting out of these tracking mechanisms. By understanding these practices, you can make informed decisions about protecting your privacy, whether through disabling certain features or limiting your TV’s internet connectivity.

What is ACR Technology and How Does It Work?

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Smart TVs use Automated Content Recognition (ACR) technology to capture up to 7,200 screenshots per hour, collecting detailed data on viewing habits, app usage, network details, and even voice commands.

The collected data is monetized through targeted advertising, content recommendations, and sharing with third parties, raising significant privacy concerns.

Opting out of tracking is often difficult, as many features are enabled by default, and disabling them may limit functionality or fail to stop all tracking mechanisms.

Legal actions, such as those by the Texas Attorney General, aim to hold manufacturers accountable for deceptive practices and push for clearer opt-out options and explicit user consent.

Consumers can protect their privacy by disabling ACR, using network-level blocking, or avoiding internet connectivity for their smart TVs, though these measures may reduce functionality.

Automated Content Recognition (ACR) is a technology embedded in many smart TVs from leading manufacturers such as Samsung, LG, Sony, Hisense, and TCL. ACR works by capturing screenshots of your screen every half second, creating a detailed record of your viewing habits. These screenshots, along with associated metadata, are transmitted to company servers for analysis. The data collected includes:

Content viewed: Information about TV shows, movies, or advertisements you watch.

Information about TV shows, movies, or advertisements you watch. App usage patterns: Details on how long you spend on streaming platforms and which apps you use most frequently.

Details on how long you spend on streaming platforms and which apps you use most frequently. Network details: Information about your IP address and Wi-Fi network.

Information about your IP address and Wi-Fi network. Voice commands: If your TV supports voice recognition, your spoken commands may also be recorded and analyzed.

This data enables manufacturers to build comprehensive profiles of your behavior. For instance, they can identify your favorite genres, track your geographic location, and even predict your future preferences. While these features are often marketed as tools to enhance your experience, they also assist extensive data collection that benefits manufacturers and advertisers far more than consumers.

How Is Your Data Used?

The data collected through ACR is highly valuable and is often monetized in several ways:

Targeted Advertising: Advertisers use your viewing habits, demographic information, and interests to deliver personalized ads tailored to your preferences.

Advertisers use your viewing habits, demographic information, and interests to deliver personalized ads tailored to your preferences. Content Recommendations: Streaming services analyze your data to suggest shows or movies you are likely to enjoy.

Streaming services analyze your data to suggest shows or movies you are likely to enjoy. Data Sharing: In some cases, your information is sold to third parties, including data brokers, marketing firms, and even political campaigns.

One particularly concerning example involves Hisense, a company partially owned by the Chinese government. Critics have raised alarms about the potential for user data to be shared with foreign entities, emphasizing the risks posed by insufficient data protections. This highlights the broader implications of data collection practices, especially when sensitive personal information is involved.

Smart TVs Take 7,200 Screenshots Every Hour!

Check out more relevant guides from our extensive collection on smart TV that you might find useful.

Why Opting Out Is Difficult

Many smart TVs enable tracking features by default, making it challenging for users to opt out. Disabling ACR often requires navigating through multiple settings menus, and even then, some tracking mechanisms may remain active. For example:

Voice recognition: Even if ACR is disabled, voice recognition features may continue to monitor and process your commands.

Even if ACR is disabled, voice recognition features may continue to monitor and process your commands. IP tracking: Your TV may still track your IP address to maintain connectivity and functionality.

Your TV may still track your IP address to maintain connectivity and functionality. Feature limitations: Disabling tracking could render certain features, such as personalized recommendations, unusable, forcing you to choose between privacy and convenience.

This lack of transparency and control leaves many consumers unaware of the extent to which their data is being collected and used. It also underscores the need for clearer opt-out options and more user-friendly privacy settings.

Legal Actions and Consumer Protections

In response to these practices, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has taken legal action against several smart TV manufacturers. The lawsuits allege that these companies engaged in deceptive practices by failing to obtain explicit user consent for data collection and by misleading consumers about the scope of their tracking activities.

A temporary court order has already halted Hisense’s data collection in Texas, signaling a potential shift toward greater accountability. If these lawsuits succeed, they could establish a legal precedent requiring companies to provide clearer opt-out options and obtain explicit consent before collecting user data. This could mark a significant step forward in protecting consumer privacy.

How to Protect Your Privacy

While legal proceedings continue, there are practical steps you can take to safeguard your privacy when using a smart TV:

Disable ACR: Turn off ACR in your TV settings. Be aware, however, that this may not completely stop all tracking activities.

Turn off ACR in your TV settings. Be aware, however, that this may not completely stop all tracking activities. Use Network-Level Blocking: Configure your router or use third-party software to block your TV from communicating with tracking servers.

Configure your router or use third-party software to block your TV from communicating with tracking servers. Limit Internet Connectivity: Avoid connecting your smart TV to the internet. Instead, consider using external streaming devices that offer better privacy controls.

These measures can significantly reduce the amount of data your TV collects, though they may limit some features and functionalities. It is essential to weigh the trade-offs between privacy and convenience when implementing these strategies.

The Future of Smart TV Privacy

As smart TVs continue to evolve, integrating advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and smart home connectivity, their capacity for data collection will only increase. Features such as voice recognition and integration with other smart devices could provide manufacturers with even deeper insights into your daily life. This underscores the urgent need for stronger privacy protections and more transparent data collection practices.

The lawsuits filed by the Texas Attorney General could play a pivotal role in shaping the future of smart TV privacy. If courts mandate explicit user consent and enforce stricter regulations, it could lead to more transparent practices and empower consumers to take greater control over their personal information. Such changes would not only protect individual privacy but also set a precedent for how technology companies handle user data in an increasingly connected world.

Media Credit: Silicon Cowboy



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.