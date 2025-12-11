Block Ads on TVs, Phones & Consoles with Pi-Hole on a Raspberry Pi Zero 2W

Imagine settling in for a cozy movie night, only to be interrupted by a barrage of ads on your smart TV. Frustrating, isn’t it? Now, picture a world where those interruptions vanish, where your browsing and streaming experiences are seamless and distraction-free. Bold claim? Not with the power of a Pi-hole. This ingenious tool acts as a network-wide ad blocker, eliminating intrusive ads across all your devices, from smartphones to smart TVs. What’s more, it’s surprisingly affordable and easy to set up with a Raspberry Pi. If you’re tired of surrendering your screen time to relentless ads, this coverage will show you how to take back control.

In the following guide, WesOps takes you through how to transform a humble Raspberry Pi into a powerful ad-blocking solution for your entire home network. From gathering the right components to fine-tuning your setup, each step is designed to be straightforward, even for beginners. You’ll also learn how to customize block lists, making sure everything from pop-ups to sneaky embedded ads on streaming platforms is filtered out. By the end, you won’t just block ads, you’ll reclaim your digital peace of mind. So, how will it feel to finally enjoy an uninterrupted, ad-free experience? Let’s explore the possibilities.

Pi-hole Setup Guide

What You’ll Need

Before starting the setup, gather the following essential hardware components:

Raspberry Pi Zero 2W: A compact and affordable device, typically priced around $15, ideal for running Pi-hole.

A compact and affordable device, typically priced around $15, ideal for running Pi-hole. Micro USB Cable: Used to power the Raspberry Pi efficiently.

Used to power the Raspberry Pi efficiently. Micro SD Card: At least 8GB of storage capacity to hold the operating system and Pi-hole software.

These components are widely available and form the foundation of your Pi-hole setup. Additionally, ensure you have a stable internet connection and access to your router’s admin panel for network configuration.

1: Installing the Operating System

Begin by downloading the Raspberry Pi Imager software from the official Raspberry Pi website. Use this tool to install Raspberry Pi OS Lite onto your micro SD card. Raspberry Pi OS Lite is a lightweight, command-line-based operating system, making it ideal for headless setups where no monitor or keyboard is required. Once the installation is complete, insert the micro SD card into your Raspberry Pi and power it on.

Block Ads on ALL DEVICES (Smart TVs) : Simplest Pi-hole Tutorial

2: Configuring the Raspberry Pi

When you power on your Raspberry Pi for the first time, follow these steps to configure it for optimal performance:

Set a Hostname: Assign a unique and recognizable name to your Raspberry Pi for easy identification on your network.

Assign a unique and recognizable name to your Raspberry Pi for easy identification on your network. Create Login Credentials: Set a secure username and password to protect your device.

Set a secure username and password to protect your device. Connect to Wi-Fi: Enter your network credentials to establish a stable connection.

Enter your network credentials to establish a stable connection. Enable SSH: Activate Secure Shell (SSH) access to manage the Raspberry Pi remotely from another device.

These configurations prepare your Raspberry Pi for the Pi-hole installation process, making sure a smooth setup.

3: Installing Pi-hole

With your Raspberry Pi connected to the network, access it remotely via SSH. Open a terminal on your computer and use the SSH command to connect to the Raspberry Pi. Then, proceed with the following steps:

Obtain the Installation Command: Visit the official Pi-hole website to find the latest installation command.

Visit the official Pi-hole website to find the latest installation command. Run the Command: Execute the command on your Raspberry Pi to begin the installation process.

Execute the command on your Raspberry Pi to begin the installation process. Select a DNS Provider: During setup, choose a DNS provider such as Cloudflare DNS, known for its speed and privacy-focused policies.

The installation process will guide you through additional configurations, making sure Pi-hole is ready to block ads effectively.

4: Configuring Your Network

To enable network-wide ad blocking, you’ll need to make changes to your router’s settings:

Assign a Static IP Address: Set a fixed IP address for your Raspberry Pi through your router’s admin panel. This ensures consistent routing of DNS queries through the Pi-hole.

Set a fixed IP address for your Raspberry Pi through your router’s admin panel. This ensures consistent routing of DNS queries through the Pi-hole. Update DNS Settings: Modify your router’s DNS settings to point to the Raspberry Pi’s IP address. This directs all network traffic through the Pi-hole for ad filtering.

These adjustments ensure uninterrupted ad-blocking across all devices connected to your network, from smartphones to smart TVs.

5: Customizing Ad Block Lists

Pi-hole uses block lists to filter out ad domains. To enhance your ad-blocking capabilities:

Use a Reliable Block List: Steven Black’s unified host list is a great starting point for blocking common ad servers.

Steven Black’s unified host list is a great starting point for blocking common ad servers. Add Custom Lists: For more aggressive filtering, include additional block lists tailored to your specific needs.

These block lists prevent devices on your network from accessing known ad domains, effectively eliminating ads and improving your browsing and streaming experience.

6: Accessing the Admin Interface

Pi-hole includes a web-based admin interface for monitoring and managing your network. To access it:

Open a Browser: Enter the Raspberry Pi’s IP address in your browser’s address bar.

Enter the Raspberry Pi’s IP address in your browser’s address bar. Log In: Use the credentials set during installation to access the dashboard.

Use the credentials set during installation to access the dashboard. Monitor and Manage: From the dashboard, track blocked queries, memory usage, and network traffic.

For added security, set a custom password for the admin page to restrict unauthorized access and maintain control over your network.

7: Enhancing Ad Blocking for Streaming Services

Some streaming platforms, such as Disney+ or HBO Max, may include ads embedded within their content. To address this:

Identify Ad Domains: Research and identify ad domains specific to these services.

Research and identify ad domains specific to these services. Update Block Lists: Add these domains to your block lists for enhanced filtering and a smoother streaming experience.

This customization ensures that even ads embedded in streaming services are minimized, providing uninterrupted entertainment.

Final Thoughts

Setting up a Pi-hole on a Raspberry Pi is an efficient and affordable way to block ads across all devices on your network. By following this guide, you’ll gain control over your network traffic, reduce distractions, and improve your browsing and streaming experiences. With features like customizable block lists, Cloudflare DNS integration, and a user-friendly admin interface, Pi-hole offers a robust solution for network-wide ad blocking. Whether you’re using a smart TV, smartphone, or computer, this setup ensures an ad-free environment for all your devices.

