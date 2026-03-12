Claude Code Update Adds /btw Feature : Side Thread, Lowers Token Spend

Anthropic’s new /btw feature for Claude Code offers a structured way to manage multitasking within a single session. According to Nick Saraev, this feature enables users to address secondary tasks without losing the context of their main work. For example, developers can debug code while referencing related documentation in the same thread. By consolidating tasks into one session, /btw helps reduce token usage and operational costs, which is especially valuable for projects with high resource demands.

Below you’ll learn how /btw organizes secondary interactions into a dedicated side panel, allowing you to maintain focus on your primary task. You’ll also see how it supports real-time adjustments, such as fine-tuning data scraping workflows or diagnosing issues in AI models. This overview provides practical insights to help you incorporate /btw into your daily processes.

Streamlining Workflows with /btw

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The `/btw` feature in Claude Code enhances productivity by optimizing token usage, allowing multitasking and simplifying complex workflows, particularly for developers, analysts and researchers.

It improves token efficiency by allowing multiple tasks within a single session, reducing redundancy, operational costs and resource consumption.

The feature redefines multitasking by allowing parallel workflows through a dynamic side panel, allowing users to manage secondary tasks without disrupting primary operations.

Designed for ease of use, `/btw` simplifies interactions with an intuitive interface, making it accessible to both technical and non-technical users.

Available exclusively in the terminal version of Claude Code, /btw addresses fragmented workflows by maintaining continuous context, enhancing real-time adjustments and improving overall efficiency.

Token Efficiency: Reducing Costs Without Sacrificing Performance

One of the most significant advantages of the /btw feature is its ability to improve token efficiency. Traditionally, managing multiple tasks required initiating separate threads or sessions, which increased computational costs and resource consumption. With /btw, you can handle secondary interactions within the same thread, eliminating the need to reset context or duplicate token usage. For example:

Pose follow-up questions without restarting the session or losing context.

Make secondary requests while maintaining the continuity of the primary conversation.

This approach reduces redundancy and lowers operational costs, making it particularly beneficial for high-volume users who rely on efficient resource management. By optimizing token usage, /btw ensures that you can achieve more with fewer resources, enhancing both productivity and cost-effectiveness.

Multitasking Redefined: Parallel Workflows Made Simple

The /btw feature introduces a new level of multitasking to Claude Code, allowing you to manage parallel workflows without disrupting your primary task. By typing /btw followed by your request, you can open a dynamic side panel dedicated to secondary tasks. This functionality is invaluable for users who need to juggle multiple priorities efficiently. For instance:

While debugging a code snippet, you can simultaneously query related documentation or examples.

Request additional data or clarifications without losing focus on your main task.

This capability is particularly useful for developers, analysts and researchers working on complex projects that require constant context switching. By allowing seamless multitasking, /btw helps you maintain momentum and focus, making sure that no task is left incomplete or overlooked.

Claude Code Just Got An Upgrade /btw

Expand your understanding of Claude Code with additional resources from our extensive library of articles.

Ease of Use: Simplifying Complex Interactions

The /btw feature is designed with user accessibility in mind, making sure that it can be used effectively by individuals with varying levels of technical expertise. Activating the feature is straightforward: simply type /btw followed by your query and the system will handle the rest. Its intuitive design ensures that even non-technical users can use its full potential. Key benefits include:

An organized and dynamic side panel for managing secondary interactions.

Streamlined workflows that remain efficient, even during complex tasks.

By integrating this feature into the terminal version of Claude Code, Anthropic has prioritized user convenience. Whether you are a seasoned developer or a novice user, /btw simplifies the process of managing multiple tasks, allowing you to focus on achieving your goals without unnecessary complications.

Enhanced Workflow Management: Addressing Fragmentation

Fragmented workflows are a common challenge for professionals managing tasks across multiple sessions. The `/btw` feature addresses this issue by maintaining continuous context within a single thread. This eliminates the need to reload or split tasks, making sure a more cohesive and efficient user experience. For example:

During data scraping projects, you can refine parameters or request additional insights in real time without interrupting the main operation.

When debugging AI models, you can dynamically adjust tasks and query related documentation to improve response quality and reduce downtime.

By consolidating workflows into a single, uninterrupted thread, /btw enhances productivity and ensures better results. This is particularly valuable for tasks that require real-time adjustments or continuous context management.

Compatibility and Setup: Getting Started with /btw

To take full advantage of the /btw feature, you’ll need the latest version of Claude Code. Currently, this feature is available exclusively in the terminal version, making it essential to ensure your software is up-to-date. Steps to get started:

Verify your software version and update it to the latest release if necessary.

Consult Anthropic’s detailed documentation for guidance on setup and usage.

By following these steps, you can ensure a smooth transition and unlock the full potential of the `/btw` feature. Staying up-to-date with the latest software enhancements is a simple yet crucial step in maximizing your productivity.

Practical Applications: Real-Time Context and Efficiency

The /btw feature excels in scenarios that demand continuous context and real-time adjustments. Its ability to handle secondary tasks without disrupting the primary workflow makes it an invaluable tool for a wide range of applications. Examples include:

Data scraping: Refine parameters, request additional insights, or adjust queries without halting the main operation.

Refine parameters, request additional insights, or adjust queries without halting the main operation. AI debugging: Troubleshoot issues while simultaneously querying related documentation or examples to improve efficiency.

By allowing real-time context management, /btw allows you to maintain momentum and achieve better results in less time. This dual functionality is particularly beneficial for professionals working on time-sensitive or resource-intensive projects.

Optimizing Workflows with /btw

Anthropic’s /btw feature represents a significant step forward in AI-assisted productivity. By improving token efficiency, allowing seamless multitasking and simplifying complex interactions, it addresses key challenges faced by developers, analysts and researchers. Whether you are managing data-intensive projects, debugging AI models, or juggling multiple priorities, /btw offers practical solutions to streamline your workflows and enhance your productivity.

To experience the full benefits of this innovative tool, ensure your Claude Code software is updated to the latest version. With /btw, managing tasks becomes more intuitive, efficient and effective, empowering you to focus on achieving your objectives with greater ease.

Media Credit: Nick Saraev



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.