With the recent release of tvOS 17 Apple has brought about a significant change in the way iOS users can communicate through our televisions using Apple TV. With this update, Apple has introduced the ability to use FaceTime on Apple TV 4K, transforming the way we make video calls. This feature, available on second or third-generation Apple TV 4K, allows users to initiate or answer a FaceTime call on their iPhone or iPad and then hand it off to their Apple TV 4K. This article will guide you on how to use FaceTime on Apple TV to make calls.

To use FaceTime on Apple TV 4K, you need an iPhone with iOS 17 or an iPad with iPad OS 17. The process begins by selecting the FaceTime app with the Siri remote and connecting it to the iPhone or iPad. Users will be prompted to continue when the continuity camera notification appears on their iPhone or iPad.

How to use FaceTime on Apple TV to make calls

The positioning of the devices is crucial for a successful call. The iPhone should be positioned in landscape orientation with the rear camera facing the user, while the iPad’s front camera should face the user. A preview of the camera will appear on the TV along with supported video options like Center Stage.

Once the devices are set up, the remote can be used to select a contact. The friend’s image will appear on the TV screen when they answer. During the call, the remote can be used to access the same FaceTime features available on other Apple devices. Users can press or swipe up on the click pad at any time for options like inviting more friends to join, using share play, and more.

Setting up FaceTime on Apple TV

Before making a FaceTime call on Apple TV, ensure your iPhone or iPad is set up to use FaceTime. Open Settings on your iPhone or iPad, tap FaceTime, then turn on FaceTime. Sign in to FaceTime with your Apple ID, if you haven’t already. On the Continuity Camera screen, you can either select your profile if it appears in the list of users or select ‘Other’ to reveal a QR code. Scan the QR code with the Camera app on your iPhone or iPad, then tap ‘Connect to Apple TV’ and confirm on your iPhone or iPad. Once your iPhone or iPad camera is ready to use with FaceTime on Apple TV, you can pause or disconnect your iPhone or iPad’s camera by tapping ‘Pause’ or ‘Disconnect’ on your iPhone or iPad’s Lock Screen. During the call, you can adjust controls that appear on screen, such as Centre Stage, Portrait mode, and Reactions. To start a call, select a recipient from the list of recent FaceTime calls or select a contact for a group call, then select FaceTime. You can also hand off a FaceTime call from an iPhone to an Apple TV. Start a FaceTime call on your iPhone or iPad, and Apple TV will detect when a FaceTime call is in progress. A notification may appear with the suggestion “Use [device name] to move to TV”. You can then choose to move the call to the TV.

FaceTime on Apple TV 4K provides a new way for users to spend time with their favorite people on the biggest screen in the house. With this feature, Apple continues to innovate and enhance the user experience, making communication more accessible and enjoyable.

If you would like to learn more about how to use your iPhone, iPad or MacBook and the new FaceTime Apple TV feature. It might be worth your while jumping over to the official Apple support website. Or booking an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative who will be up to help you solve any issues you may be experiencing during setup.



