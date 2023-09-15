Lessons in Chemistry new Apple TV series starring Brie Larson

Apple has this week released a new trailer for its upcoming new TV series Lessons in Chemistry, which is set to debut on Apple TV+ on October 13, 2023. The eight-episode limited series, is based on the bestselling novel by Bonnie Garmus, and has been created to offer a unique blend of drama, comedy, and a dash of scientific intrigue, says the press release.

The series is headlined by Academy Award winner Brie Larson, who not only stars in the lead role but also serves as an executive producer. Larson, known for her compelling performances and ability to bring depth to her characters, is set to portray Elizabeth Zott, a woman in the early 1950s whose aspirations of becoming a scientist are thwarted by societal norms.

The narrative of Lessons in Chemistry is set against the backdrop of a time when women were often relegated to traditional roles. Elizabeth Zott, after being dismissed from her lab, finds herself hosting a TV cooking show. However, she ingeniously uses this platform to educate her audience beyond mere recipes, subtly challenging the status quo and making science accessible and engaging.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned an impressive 376 wins and 1,568 award nominations. These accolades include recognition for popular shows like “Ted Lasso” and “CODA.” The addition of “Lessons in Chemistry” to this roster of acclaimed content is expected to further enhance the reputation of Apple TV+ as a provider of quality entertainment.

The series boasts a talented ensemble cast that includes Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker, and Thomas Mann. Each actor brings their unique flair to the series, contributing to the rich tapestry of characters that populate this intriguing narrative.

Behind the scenes, the series is helmed by showrunner Lee Eisenberg and produced by Apple Studios. The executive production team is a veritable who’s who of the industry, featuring names like Susannah Grant, Michael Costigan, Jason Bateman, Sarah Adina Smith, Natalie Sandy, and Louise Shore. Their collective experience and expertise are expected to ensure that “Lessons in Chemistry” is a high-quality production that resonates with audiences.

The series will roll out with the first two episodes on October 13, 2023, and new episodes will be released weekly every Friday until November 24, 2023. This schedule ensures that viewers will have something to look forward to each week, as they follow Elizabeth Zott’s journey from lab scientist to unconventional TV host. Lessons in Chemistry promises to provide a compelling storyline and is poised to be another feather in the cap of Apple TV+.



