Apple TV Monarch Legacy of Monsters live action series

In a thrilling announcement, Apple TV+ has unveiled the title of its forthcoming sci-fi drama, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.” This gripping series, based on Legendary’s Monsterverse, is set to captivate audiences with its blend of mystery, family drama, and monstrous revelations.

The 10-episode series boasts a star-studded cast including Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. The plot weaves a tale of two siblings who stumble upon their family’s ties to the enigmatic organization, Monarch, following the shocking revelation that monsters are indeed real.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is not just a story of beasts and secrets. It is a saga that spans three generations, unearthing buried secrets and exploring the profound impact of epic events on our lives. The series is the brainchild of Chris Black and Matt Fraction, with Matt Shakman helming the director’s chair for the first two episodes.

The series is brought to life by an impressive roster of executive producers, including Black, Fraction, Shakman, Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell, Andy Goddard, Brad Van Arragon, and Andrew Colville. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita also join the executive production team on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the proud owner of the Godzilla character.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is a proud addition to Legendary Entertainment’s Monsterverse, an interconnected universe of stories that has raked in close to two billion dollars globally at the box office since its inception in 2014. The series is set to premiere globally on Apple TV+, joining the ranks of other world-building dramas like “Silo,” “Foundation,” and “Invasion.”

Source : AppleTV



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals