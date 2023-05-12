Foundation Season 2 trailer released by Apple

Apple has released a second trailer this week for the upcoming new season of Foundation the ongoing TV series exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming service, based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov. Foundation tells the story of a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

The latest Foundation S2 trailer provides a further glimpse at what we can expect from the storyline when the second chapter of the highly anticipated science fiction adventure premiers on Apple TV+ in a few months time on July 14, 2023.

The Science Fiction Legacy Continues: Foundation Season 2

Foundations stars Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann and Cassian Bilton.

“Foundation is led by Emmy-nominated actors Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey. Also starring returning cast Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton and Terrence Mann, Season 2 of Foundation introduces new characters and stars, including Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon), Ben Daniels (Bel Riose), and Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow).”

Unveiling the Foundation Season 2 Trailer : First Look

Source : Apple





