Silo Apple TV+ series premiers in May 2023

Apple has today released the first trailer for its new exclusive Apple TV+ series Silo starring Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones and Tim Robbins. The new TV series which will consist of 10 episodes in the first season is based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels. Silo will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service during May and will be available to watch from Friday, May 5, 2023 onwards.

Silo Apple TV

“In a ruined and toxic future, thousands live in a giant silo deep underground. After its sheriff breaks a cardinal rule and residents die mysteriously, engineer Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) starts to uncover shocking secrets and the truth about the silo.”

“Debuting a first-look teaser and photos from the series today, “Silo” is created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost (“Band of Brothers,” “Justified”), who also serves as showrunner. Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum (“Defending Jacob,” “The Imitation Game”) directs the first three episodes and the world-building drama stars an ensemble cast led by Rebecca Ferguson (“Dune,” “Mission: Impossible” films), who will also serve as executive producer. “Silo” will premiere with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through June 30, 2023 on Apple TV+.”

Source : Apple





