Ghosted action-adventure film stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas

Apple has released a new trailer for its Apple Original action-adventure, Ghosted starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. The Ghosted film will be arriving exclusively on the Apple TV+ streaming service next month and will be available to watch from April 21, 2023 onwards. ” Meeting that special someone can be a real adventure”.

Ghosted has been directed by Dexter Fletcher and written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers, from a story by Reese and Wernick.

Ghosted film

“Salt-of-the-earth Cole (Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (de Armas)—but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world. “

Produced by Apple Studios and Skydance Media, it is set to be released by Apple TV+ on April 21, 2023.

Source : Apple





