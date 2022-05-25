Netflix The Gray Man action film stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming Gray Man film starring Ryan Gosling as the Gray Man and Chris Evans as his psychopathic anniversary. The new action film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on July 22, 2022 and has been directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and also stars Ana de Armas, with Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard.

Netflix The Gray Man

The Netflix movie is based on the novel The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, the screenplay is by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

“CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.”

Source : Netflix

