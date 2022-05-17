Netflix Black Mirror Season 6 in production reveals Variety

Fans of Black Mirror will be pleased to know that Netflix is apparently creating sixth season of stories according to the Variety website. No details have been released as yet on when the Black Mirror S6 will be released on the streaming network and details about individual episodes remain behind closed doors. It has been three years since Black Mirror S5 was aired on the Netflix service and since it launch first on Channel 4 and then on Netflix the show has become a global sensation.

Black Mirror Season 6

Variety explains a little more :

“The new season of “Black Mirror” is the first to emerge since creator Charlie Brooker and his creative partner Annabel Jones left their production company House of Tomorrow, which was backed by Endemol Shine Group, in January 2020. It wasn’t long before the pair set up shop under new production banner Broke and Bones, and Netflix quickly invested in the company through a mega deal in which it acquires parts of the business over a five-year period, for a sum that could reach $100 million.”

“When Brooker and Jones left House of Tomorrow, however, the rights to “Black Mirror” stayed with parent company Endemol Shine Group, which was ultimately acquired by Banijay Group in the summer of 2020. That arrangement effectively prevented Brooker and Jones from producing any more seasons for Netflix until a deal was hammered out with Banijay, and fans worried that that would be the end of the show. Evidently, a deal was finally reached, and Banijay Rights — the distribution arm of the company that holds both the format and finished-tape rights to “Black Mirror” — has licensed its hit show to Netflix.”

For the full story jump over to the Variety website by following the link below.

Source : Variety

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals