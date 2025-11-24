iFFALCON’s U85 Mini LED and Mural TVs Drop to All-Time Low Prices for Black Friday, Starting at Just $397

Black Friday is delivering some of the best TV discounts we’ve seen all year, and iFFALCON just joined the party with massive price cuts on its U85 Mini LED lineup and art-style Mural TVs. If you’re looking for a big screen upgrade without spending flagship-level money, these deals are absolutely worth a look.

The U85 Series is iFFALCON’s performance-focused Mini LED line, offering 4K resolution, up to 1,000 nits of brightness, a 144Hz native refresh rate, and Google TV built in. For design-focused shoppers, the Mural TV lineup offers a sleek “frame TV” aesthetic at a fraction of the price of Samsung’s Frame.

These are the lowest prices we’ve tracked for both series, and several models are at nearly half off.

Best iFFALCON U85 Mini LED TV Deals

The U85 Series brings Mini LED contrast, gaming-grade refresh rates, and Google TV to surprisingly affordable price points. Each size is now at a record low.

With Mini LED backlighting, 1,000-nit HDR performance, and a fast 144Hz panel with VRR and ALLM, the U85 delivers exceptional value for gamers and home theater fans trying to stay under premium OLED pricing.

Best iFFALCON Mural TV Deals

If you love the look of Samsung’s Frame TV but want something more budget-friendly, iFFALCON’s Mural lineup is an excellent alternative. These TVs double as wall art when idle and come with slim bezels and 4K resolution.

The Mural TVs offer a stylish, decor-friendly look without sacrificing 4K performance. And at these prices, they’re among the most affordable “lifestyle TVs” on the market.

If you want premium display performance on a budget, go with U85. If you want a sleek, gallery-style TV that blends into your home, go Mural. Either way, these are the best iFFALCON TV prices of the year, and with discounts of up to nearly 45%, they’re strong Black Friday buys for 2025.



