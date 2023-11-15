Opal minimalist Tadpole web camera designed for laptops launches $175

Opal Camera has this week introduced its new minimalist web camera in the form of the Tadpole. Specifically designed to be the world’s smallest webcam. This innovative device is not only ultra-portable but also offers superior image quality, making it a fantastic addition to the webcam market.

One of the remarkable features of Tadpole is its ultra-portability. This device is one-eighth the size of an average webcam, a feat that does not compromise its performance. Despite its compact size, Tadpole ensures top-notch image quality, making it ideal for various environments, including homes, coffee shops, and hotels. The webcam’s compact size and weight make it easy to attach to laptops, ensuring seamless integration into any workspace.

Opal Tadpole web camera

Tadpole’s design also incorporates the first directional mic in a webcam, a feature that significantly enhances its audio capabilities. This directional microphone, known as the VisiMic, was developed in partnership with Soundskrit. It captures only the audio within the camera’s field of view, thereby reducing background noise and ensuring clear audio during video calls. This feature is further enhanced by AI noise isolation, which uses artificial intelligence to focus on the human voice and filter out unwanted sounds. This makes Tadpole an ideal tool for modern, flexible work environments, where background noise can often be a challenge.

Tadpole webcam

Another unique feature of Tadpole is the tap-to-mute functionality. The device has a capacitive touch sensor built into the USB-C plug, allowing users to mute and unmute the microphone with a single tap. This patent-pending technology provides users with a quick and easy way to control their audio during video calls.

When it comes to image quality, Tadpole does not disappoint. The device offers DSLR-quality video calling, thanks to a new machine learning ISP system and a 4K, 48MP, Sony IMX582 sensor. This ensures that users enjoy high-quality video calls, regardless of their location.

Compatibility is another strong point for Tadpole. The webcam is compatible with both Mac and PC, making it a versatile choice for users with different operating systems. Additionally, the webcam is easy to use, with a clip that attaches directly to any laptop display and a built-in USB-C 2.0 cable for quick setup.

As for availability and pricing, Tadpole is now available for purchase at $175 on the Opal Camera Inc. website. It will soon be available on Amazon as well, giving potential users more purchasing options.

The launch of Tadpole, the world’s smallest webcam by Opal Camera Inc., is a significant milestone in the tech industry. With its ultra-portability, top-notch image quality, and innovative features like the first directional mic in a webcam with AI noise isolation and tap-to-mute functionality, Tadpole is set to redefine the standards of webcams. Its compatibility with both Mac and PC, combined with its DSLR-quality video calling, makes it a worthy investment for those seeking to enhance their video calling experience.



