iContact eye line web camera helps you maintain eye contact in calls

Making eye contact when engaged in video calls is extremely tricky if your web camera is situated at the top of your laptop screen or desktop computer. iContact is a new eye line web camera designed to provide the ability to engage with your conference call participants.

Designed by a professional video director the iContact camera features a simple mount that allows you to quickly set up and remove the camera from the centre of your screen. Designed for any thickness of screen the mounting system features an adjustable clamp and USB-C connection. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $99 or £89 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“My name is Stacy Nimmo. For most of my career, I’ve been a video director. With video, it’s essential to capture nonverbal communication it keeps us mentally and emotionally engaged in the story. With the camera above the screen, however, there’s a disconnect for most visual communication cues. When you think you’re making eye contact, it appears you’re looking down. If you look into the camera, you seem to be making eye contact, but really your not seeing them at all. This makes the whole call feel unnatural. As your eyes roam from camera to person, it’s hard to focus, and you end up looking nervous and distracted.”

With the assumption that the iContact crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the iContact eye line web camera project view the promotional video below.

“The Contact Camera easily adjusts to most computer screens and does not require additional software. I wanted to provide better visual results and eliminate additional lighting equipment, so I chose a camera with a high light sensitivity and a diagonal field of view that is close to the way the human eye is designed.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the eye line web camera, jump over to the official iContact crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

