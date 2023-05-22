BenQ ideaCam web camera with 15x zoom lens attachment

BenQ has launched a new zoom web camera this week equipped with a 15x magnification lens attachment. The ideaCam has been specifically created to deliver “near 4K imagery” with an optimized resolution of 3264 x 2488 pixels, within a 4:3 aspect ratio.

Together with an integrated noise cancelling microphone the web camera is perfect for platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

– High image quality : 8M Sony sensor, max resolution 3264x2448p, provides clear picture during virtual meetings.

– Flexible shooting modes for product demonstration : Portrait, deskview, and hand-held mode.

– Add-on features: Noise-canceling microphone, 15X glass macro lens, ring light, exclusive software, EnSpire control puck.

“BenQ ideaCam S1 Pro, The Best Webcam For Creators and Streamers in Remote Work. ideaCam is a dual Mode video conference camera that you can flip and turn into a document camera or handheld microscope. Pair it with EnSpire for truly effective communication within and across teams.

To simplify navigation through the software’s various features, BenQ has also introduced the EnSpire Control Puck, a dedicated remote control designed specifically for use with the software. This user-friendly device elevates the user experience by enabling resizing, refocusing, and muting, eliminating the need for complex interfaces.”

“The BenQ ideaCam revolutionizes the creative possibilities with its four shooting modes: Portrait, Desk View, Handheld, and Macro. While the Portrait mode provides a familiar webcam experience, Desk View enables effortless display of objects or documents on the desktop.

The intelligent auto-flip feature seamlessly transitions between Portrait and Desk View modes, automatically rotating and focusing the image. Handheld mode offers unique camera angles and immersive close-ups, while the magnetic Macro lens provides detailed magnification of 15 times.”

