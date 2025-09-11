Build a Super Small RTX Gaming PC That Packs a Punch



What if you could fit the power of a high-performance gaming PC into a space no larger than a shoebox? In a world where gaming setups often dominate entire desks, the idea of a compact powerhouse capable of delivering smooth gameplay at 1080p and 1440p resolutions feels almost too good to be true. Yet, that’s exactly what this smallest RTX gaming PC promises to achieve. Armed with an Intel Core i7-13620H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, this system is designed to shatter the stereotype that small form factors can’t pack a punch. But can it truly balance portability, performance, and practicality without compromise?

In this coverage, ETA Prime explores what makes this pint-sized gaming rig a standout contender in the world of compact PCs. From its upgradeable hardware and modern connectivity options to its ability to handle demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Forza Horizon 5, this system offers more than meets the eye. However, it’s not without its caveats, limited VRAM and thermal challenges may leave some gamers wondering if the trade-offs are worth it. Whether you’re a gamer with a small desk or someone seeking a portable yet powerful solution, this PC’s blend of strengths and quirks will make you rethink what’s possible in a tiny package.

Specifications: Power Meets Portability

At the heart of this gaming PC lies the Intel Core i7-13620H processor, featuring 10 cores and 16 threads with a maximum clock speed of 4.9 GHz. Paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU, which includes 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM, this system is optimized for mid-range gaming. Its hardware specifications are designed to meet the needs of gamers who value both performance and compact design.

16GB DDR5 RAM , upgradeable to 64GB, ensures smooth multitasking and future-proofing.

, upgradeable to 64GB, ensures smooth multitasking and future-proofing. An M.2 SSD slot supports up to 2TB of storage, providing ample space for a growing game library.

supports up to 2TB of storage, providing ample space for a growing game library. A dual-fan cooling system manages heat during intensive gaming sessions.

manages heat during intensive gaming sessions. An external 180W power adapter delivers efficient energy to the system.

While the hardware is impressive for its size, the dual-fan cooling system struggles under sustained high loads, and the 6GB VRAM may limit performance in graphically demanding games, particularly at ultra settings or higher resolutions.

Connectivity: Modern and Versatile

This compact PC excels in connectivity, offering a range of options to seamlessly integrate into your gaming setup. Its ports and wireless features ensure compatibility with modern peripherals and accessories, making it a versatile choice for gamers.

Thunderbolt 4 enables high-speed data transfer and supports external GPUs or additional displays.

enables high-speed data transfer and supports external GPUs or additional displays. Dual HDMI ports allow for multi-display configurations, enhancing productivity or immersive gaming setups.

allow for multi-display configurations, enhancing productivity or immersive gaming setups. USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 ports provide compatibility with a wide range of peripherals, from keyboards to external drives.

provide compatibility with a wide range of peripherals, from keyboards to external drives. A 3.5mm audio jack supports headphones or external speakers for high-quality audio output.

supports headphones or external speakers for high-quality audio output. Wi-Fi 6 ensures fast and stable internet connectivity for online gaming or streaming.

ensures fast and stable internet connectivity for online gaming or streaming. Bluetooth 5.2 allows seamless pairing with wireless devices like controllers or headsets.

These connectivity features make it easy to expand your gaming environment while maintaining reliable performance.

Compact Gaming PC with RTX 4050

Performance: Optimized for 1080p and 1440p Gaming

This system is designed to deliver reliable performance for gaming at 1080p and 1440p resolutions. With Nvidia’s DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology, it can upscale visuals for smoother gameplay in demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Hogwarts Legacy. However, the 6GB VRAM becomes a limiting factor in newer games with ultra settings, especially at higher resolutions.

Benchmark results provide a clear picture of its capabilities:

Geekbench 6 single-core score : 2,500

: 2,500 Geekbench 6 multi-core score : 10,724

: 10,724 3DMark Time Spy total score: 8,659

These scores highlight its ability to handle modern gaming workloads effectively, though it falls short of the performance offered by high-end desktop systems. For most gamers, this system provides a balance of performance and efficiency, particularly for mid-range gaming.

Cooling and Thermal Management: Strengths and Weaknesses

The dual-fan cooling system is designed to keep the GPU at an average temperature of 64°C during gaming, making sure stable performance without significant throttling. However, the CPU’s thermal design power (TDP) is capped at 45W sustained, which can lead to occasional thermal throttling during prolonged high-performance tasks. Additionally, the lack of adjustable fan speed settings limits the system’s ability to maintain optimal temperatures under heavy loads.

While the cooling system is sufficient for most gaming scenarios, it may struggle during extended sessions or when running resource-intensive applications. This limitation is worth considering if you plan to push the system to its limits regularly.

Gaming Performance: Real-World Scenarios

In real-world gaming tests, this PC demonstrates impressive performance at 1080p high settings. For example:

Cyberpunk 2077 and Hogwarts Legacy run smoothly with no significant frame drops, delivering an immersive experience.

Forza Horizon 5 achieves over 130 FPS at 1440p high settings, showcasing its ability to handle fast-paced games with ease.

However, the limited VRAM becomes a bottleneck in graphically intensive titles at ultra settings, particularly when playing at higher resolutions. While it excels in most scenarios, gamers seeking to play the latest titles at maximum settings may need to consider these trade-offs.

Upgradeability and Design: Compact Yet Flexible

One of the standout features of this system is its upgradeability. The RAM and storage slots are easily accessible, allowing you to expand its capabilities as your needs evolve. This flexibility ensures that the system can adapt to future gaming requirements, making it a practical choice for long-term use.

The compact design is ideal for small spaces, making it suitable for gamers who prioritize portability or have limited desk space. However, the large external 180W power supply slightly detracts from its portability, as it adds bulk to the overall setup. Despite this, the system’s small footprint and sleek design make it a visually appealing and space-saving option.

While the system offers significant strengths, its 6GB VRAM and cooling limitations may impact performance in demanding scenarios. These factors should be carefully weighed against its compact size and upgradeability when deciding if it meets your gaming needs.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



