Sharge Disk Pro Review : Tiny Device Packs 4TB and 5 PortHub

What if your external storage device could do more than just store files? Imagine a sleek, credit card-sized gadget that not only holds up to 4TB of data but also doubles as a USB docking station, complete with high-speed data transfer, multiple ports, and even an active cooling system. Bold claims like these are exactly what the Sharge Disk Pro brings to the table, promising to redefine what portable storage can be. But with its non-upgradable storage and lack of hardware encryption, does it truly deliver on its promise of versatility, or does it fall short for users with more demanding needs? In this assessment, we’ll take a closer look at whether the Sharge Disk Pro is a fantastic option or just another niche product.

From its compact, travel-friendly design to its ability to power laptops while transferring files, the Sharge Disk Pro offers features that seem tailor-made for professionals and tech enthusiasts. But is this device as practical as it is innovative? In this review, NAS Compares explores its standout features, such as the 10Gbps transfer speeds and multifunctional connectivity options, while also addressing its potential drawbacks, like limited customization and data security concerns. Whether you’re a creative on the go or someone looking to streamline their workspace, the Sharge Disk Pro might just surprise you, but not without a few trade-offs worth considering.

Sharge Disk Pro Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Sharge Disk Pro combines portable external storage with USB docking station functionality, offering high-speed data transfer up to 10Gbps and multiple connectivity options, including USB Type-C, HDMI 2.1, and power delivery support.

Its compact, credit card-sized design with pre-installed SSD options (1TB, 2TB, or 4TB) ensures portability and convenience, but the lack of user-upgradable storage may limit flexibility.

An active cooling system with adjustable fan speeds maintains optimal performance and prevents overheating, enhancing reliability and component longevity.

Physical control buttons allow users to manage SSD and fan settings, while the HDMI output supports screen mirroring for presentations or extended workspaces.

Key limitations include the absence of hardware encryption, potential compatibility issues with certain mobile operating systems, and limited availability as a crowdfunding product, raising concerns about long-term support.

Now available on Kickstarter

Key Features at a Glance

Compact, credit card-sized design for portability.

Pre-installed SSD options: 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB.

USB docking station functionality with multiple ports.

High-speed data transfer up to 10Gbps.

Active cooling system with adjustable fan speeds.

Physical controls for SSD and fan management.

Design and Portability

The Sharge Disk Pro is engineered with mobility and convenience in mind. Measuring just 11mm thick and roughly the size of a credit card, it is designed to fit effortlessly into your pocket or bag. Magnetic attachment panels ensure secure placement on surfaces, while the included faux leather carrying case provides an extra layer of protection during travel. These thoughtful design elements make it an ideal choice for professionals who need a portable yet stylish storage solution. Its compact form factor does not compromise functionality, making it a standout option for users who are frequently on the move.

Sharge Disk Pro Review

Explore further guides and articles from our vast library that you may find relevant to your interests in portable external storage.

Storage Options: Simplicity Over Customization

The device is available in pre-installed SSD configurations of 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB, catering to a range of storage needs. This approach simplifies the user experience by eliminating the need for manual upgrades or installations. However, the lack of user-upgradable storage may deter individuals who prefer the flexibility to expand or replace the SSD as their requirements evolve. While this design choice ensures a streamlined and ready-to-use product, it may not appeal to users who prioritize customizability in their tech devices.

Connectivity: A Multifunctional Docking Station

One of the standout features of the Sharge Disk Pro is its ability to double as a USB docking station, offering a variety of ports to enhance productivity. Key connectivity options include:

USB Type-C and USB Type-A (2.0 and 3.0) ports for compatibility with a wide range of devices.

An HDMI 2.1 output for connecting to external displays or allowing screen mirroring.

Power delivery support with a 100W output for charging laptops and a 60W input for powering the device itself.

These features make the Sharge Disk Pro a versatile tool for both mobile and desktop environments, allowing users to streamline their workflows and reduce the need for multiple peripherals. Whether you’re connecting to a monitor for a presentation or charging your laptop while transferring files, the device offers practical solutions for everyday tasks.

Performance: Speed Meets Reliability

Equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, the Sharge Disk Pro delivers impressive data transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps. In real-world usage, users can expect sustained read speeds of 800-900MB/s and write speeds of 700-800MB/s. These speeds make it an excellent choice for tasks such as transferring large media files, backing up critical documents, or running applications directly from the SSD. The combination of speed and reliability ensures that the device meets the demands of modern data management without compromising performance.

Cooling System: Keeping Temperatures in Check

To maintain optimal performance during extended use, the Sharge Disk Pro features an active cooling system with an adjustable fan capable of reaching speeds up to 10,000 RPM. This system effectively manages the SSD’s temperature, keeping it below 40°C even under heavy workloads. By preventing overheating, the cooling mechanism not only enhances the device’s reliability but also contributes to the longevity of its internal components. The ability to adjust fan speeds allows users to balance cooling efficiency with noise levels, providing a customizable experience.

Additional Features: Enhanced Control and Functionality

The Sharge Disk Pro includes physical control buttons that allow users to manually disable the SSD or adjust fan speeds. These controls provide added flexibility, allowing users to manage power consumption and noise levels based on their specific needs. Additionally, the HDMI 2.1 output supports screen mirroring, making it easy to connect to external displays for presentations, extended workspaces, or entertainment purposes. These features enhance the device’s overall functionality, making it a valuable tool for both professional and personal use.

Limitations to Consider

While the Sharge Disk Pro offers a range of advanced features, it is not without its drawbacks. Key limitations include:

The absence of hardware encryption, which may be a concern for users who prioritize data security.

Potential compatibility issues with certain mobile operating systems, such as Android, which could limit its versatility.

Limited availability as a crowdfunding product, raising questions about long-term support and accessibility.

These factors may influence its appeal depending on your specific requirements and priorities. Users who value data security or require seamless compatibility across multiple platforms may need to explore alternative options.

Pricing: Balancing Features and Cost

The Sharge Disk Pro is available at early access pricing, starting at $189 for the 1TB model, $289 for the 2TB model, and $469 for the 4TB model. While these prices reflect the device’s advanced features and multifunctionality, they may not align with the budgets of all users. For those who prioritize portability, performance, and connectivity, the cost may be justified. However, budget-conscious individuals should carefully evaluate whether the device’s features meet their specific needs before making a purchase.

A Compact Solution with Trade-Offs

The Sharge Disk Pro stands out as a versatile and portable storage solution, offering robust connectivity features and high-speed performance in a compact design. Its ability to function as both an external SSD and a USB docking station makes it a valuable tool for users who require multifunctionality in their devices. However, the lack of user-upgradable storage and hardware encryption may limit its appeal for certain users. As a crowdfunding product, it represents an innovative approach to portable storage, but its long-term availability and support remain uncertain. For those seeking a compact, high-performance solution, the Sharge Disk Pro is worth considering, provided its limitations align with your specific needs.

Media Credit: NASCompares



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals