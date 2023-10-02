Serial Servo HATs and Raspberry Pi, Arduino expansion boards

While building robotics projects, the importance of controllers and motors cannot be overstated. These components are the heart and soul of any robotic system, providing the necessary control and movement capabilities that bring these machines to life. However, as crucial as they are, they are not without their challenges. Compatibility issues, outdated software, communication problems, incorrect parameter settings, unstable power sources, positioning accuracy, overheating, and bearing failure are just a few of the common issues that can plague servo motors and controllers.

To address these challenges, the industry has seen the introduction of Smart Serial Servo Controllers and Servo Motors. These innovative devices offer seamless integration for ESP32, Raspberry Pi, Pico, Arduino, and Breakout boards, providing precision control for IoT projects. They represent a significant leap forward in terms of functionality and ease of use, offering a solution to many of the issues that have traditionally plagued servo motors and controllers. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the state-of-the-art project from roughly $12 or £10 (depending on current exchange rates).

The range of Smart Serial Servo Controllers includes several different configurations, each designed to meet specific needs and applications. Among these are the Serial Servo Raspberry Pi HAT, the Serial Servo based on ESP32, the Serial Servo Pico HAT, the Serial Servo Arduino Shield, and the Serial Servo Breakout. Each of these devices offers unique features and capabilities, making them suitable for a wide range of applications.

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Raspberry Pi and Arduino :

Smart Serial servo controllers

For instance, the Serial Servo Raspberry Pi HAT offers multiple powering options, four Serial Servo connectors, four programmable buttons, an on/off switch, and a 1.14” TFT Display for status indication. This makes it a versatile and user-friendly option for many Raspberry Pi-based projects.

On the other hand, the Serial Servo based on ESP32 is a dedicated driver board for Serial Bus Servos, capable of controlling up to 253 servos simultaneously via the ESP32 serial port. It also boasts built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, an automatic download circuit, and an open-source bottom layer and web application for customization. This makes it a powerful and flexible option for more complex projects.

If the Smart Serial crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2024. To learn more about the Smart Serial servo controllers for Raspberry Pi and Arduino project peek the promotional video below.

The Pico Serial Servo HAT, meanwhile, is a compact and efficient serial servo controller with two powering options, two serial servo connectors, and two programmable buttons for customization. Its small size and efficiency make it an excellent choice for projects where space and power consumption are critical considerations.

In addition to these controllers, the SB-SS Series of high torque motors with metal gears has also been introduced. Available in two variants, the SB-SS023 for lightweight projects and the SB-SS15 for heavier applications, these motors offer robust and reliable performance for a wide range of robotic and locomotive projects.

The advent of Smart Serial Servo Controllers and Servo Motors represents a significant advancement in the field of robotics and locomotion. By offering a solution to many of the common issues that have traditionally plagued servo motors and controllers, these devices are making it easier than ever to create and control complex robotic systems. Whether you’re working on a Raspberry Pi-based project, a complex system with hundreds of servos, or anything in between, there’s a Smart Serial Servo Controller that’s right for you.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and dimensional specifications for the servo controllers for Raspberry Pi and Arduino, jump over to the official Smart Serial crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals