Arduino UNO R4 Minima vs Arduino UNO R4 WiFi specs comparison

The next generation of Arduino microcontroller boards are now available to purchase from the official online Arduino store and are available in two different versions. The Arduino UNO R4 Minima and the Arduino UNO R4 WiFi. But apart from the obvious wireless connectivity hinted by the name what other differences do the microcontrollers have. This quick article will take you through the main features and specifications of both.

Arduino UNO R4 Minima – €18

Power, compatibility, and flexibility

The Arduino UNO R4 Minima comes equipped with the RA4M1 microprocessor from Renesas. Providing a power-packed performance and an array of extended capabilities, this robust microcontroller board is a valuable tool for both beginners and seasoned electronics enthusiasts.

Adhering to the UNO form factor, the UNO R4 Minima ensures hardware compatibility with its predecessors. This means that transitioning from the UNO R3 to the R4 Minima will be seamless, saving you the hassle of changing the hardware setup of your existing projects.

Apart from the form factor compatibility, the UNO R4 Minima’s enhanced features include expanded memory, faster clock speed, extra on-board peripherals such as a 12-bit DAC, CAN BUS, and OP AMP, extended 24V tolerance, an SWD connector for easier debugging, and HID support. With all these exciting features, the UNO R4 Minima brings a new level of power, precision, and flexibility to your projects.

Arduino UNO R4 Minima specifications and features:

Microprocessor: RA4M1 from Renesas

Voltage: 5V operating voltage – Extended 24 V tolerance

Compatibility: Maintains UNO form factor, pinout, ensuring seamless transition for existing shields and projects

Memory: Expanded memory for more precise calculations

Clock Speed: Faster clock speed for managing complex projects effortlessly

On-Board Peripherals: Includes 12-bit DAC, CAN BUS, and OP AMP for expanded design capabilities

Voltage Tolerance: Extended to 24V, allowing integration with various components like motors and LED strips

Debugging: SWD connector for easy debugging with an external debugger

HID Support: Simulates a mouse or keyboard when connected to a computer via USB

Arduino UNO R4 WiFi – €25

The all-in-one connectivity powerhouse

The Arduino UNO R4 WiFi is more than just a microcontroller. It’s a complete toolkit for the modern maker. Equipped with the same RA4M1 microprocessor from Renesas found in the UNO R4 Minima, the UNO R4 WiFi further merges it with the ESP32-S3 from Espressif, offering both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities.

On top of providing the hardware compatibility, expanded memory, and faster clock speed offered by the UNO R4 Minima, the UNO R4 WiFi introduces a built-in 12×8 LED matrix, a Qwiic connector, and a VRTC and OFF pin.

In terms of wireless connectivity, the UNO R4 WiFi’s built-in ESP32-S3 module allows makers to remotely monitor and control their projects. Moreover, the inclusion of a Qwiic I2C connector lets users easily connect to the extensive Qwiic ecosystem, providing further creative and design opportunities.

With an innovative diagnostic feature that detects runtime errors, the UNO R4 WiFi is not only a powerful tool for experienced makers but also an ideal learning tool for beginners.

Arduino UNO R4 WiFi specifications and features:

Microprocessor: RA4M1 from Renesas and ESP32-S3 from Espressif for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities

Voltage: 5V operating voltage – Extended 24 V tolerance

Bright 12×8 red LED matrix

Compatibility: Maintains UNO form factor, pinout, ensuring seamless transition for existing shields and projects

Memory: Expanded memory for handling complex tasks with precision

Clock Speed: Faster clock speed for managing complex projects effortlessly

On-Board Peripherals: Includes 12-bit DAC, CAN BUS, OP AMP, and an on-board 12×8 LED matrix

Voltage Tolerance: Extended to 24V, allowing integration with various components like motors and LED strips

HID Support: Simulates a mouse or keyboard when connected to a computer via USB

Connectivity: Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities with the ESP32-S3 module

Qwiic I2C connector: Easy connection to nodes from the Qwiic ecosystem

Battery-Powered RTC: Includes “OFF” and “VRTC” pins to manage board power and internal RTC

Diagnostics: Runtime error-catching mechanism provides detailed explanations and hints about the code line causing the crash

While both the Arduino UNO R4 Minima and the Arduino UNO R4 WiFi are powerful and versatile, they serve different purposes and audiences. If you’re looking for enhanced capabilities, flexibility, and compatibility with the UNO form factor, the UNO R4 Minima should be your pick.

However, if you’re aiming to venture into IoT and need a toolkit that provides both processing power and connectivity options, the UNO R4 WiFi is an exceptional choice. With these boards, Arduino continues to empower makers to transform their ideas into reality and elevate their projects to unprecedented heights.

Source: AS



