Arduino Days details and schedule now available

The Arduino team has announced the schedule for the upcoming Arduino Days 2024, which will take place from March 21st to 23rd. The event is set to be entirely online, free, and accessible to everyone. This gathering is open to everyone at no cost, and it’s a chance for both enthusiasts and professionals to connect and delve into the latest advancements in open-source innovation. You can check out the full schedule on the Arduino Days website and sign up for live session alerts on YouTube to ensure you don’t miss a beat.

Day 1 (March 21st): Professional Innovation

Focus on how professionals use open-source solutions for industry innovation.

Speakers include Bob Martin from Microchip, George Gray from Foundries.io, Ray Ozzie from Blues, and Marcellino Gemelli from Bosch.

Day 2 (March 22nd): Education and Makers

Emphasis on educational uses of Arduino for STEM teaching.

Talks on Arduino’s Science Kit R3 and project-based learning with MicroPython.

Introduction of the new PLC Starter Kit.

Day 3 (March 23rd): Community Celebration

Showcasing diverse maker projects and discussions on accessibility and product quality testing.

Partner talks with companies like STMicroelectronics and Analog Devices.

Major announcements, including a new product collaboration with Silicon Labs.

Arduino Days 2024

The event will start on March 21st with a focus on how open-source technology is making waves in professional sectors. You’ll hear from experts like Bob Martin of Microchip and George Gray of Foundries.io, who will discuss how open-source is transforming the way we work. Ray Ozzie of Blues and Marcellino Gemelli from Bosch will also weigh in, sharing their insights on how open-source solutions can drive innovation and give businesses an edge over the competition.

The following day, March 22nd, the event will shine a light on education and the maker movement. You’ll discover how Arduino is playing a pivotal role in STEM education, including a look at the new Arduino Science Kit R3. The day will also cover project-based learning with MicroPython, a powerful tool for both educators and students. A highlight will be the unveiling of the PLC Starter Kit, which is set to redefine interactive learning and development.

The grand finale on March 23rd will be a worldwide celebration of the maker community. You’ll get to see an array of maker projects, join discussions on making technology more accessible, and learn about the rigorous process of product quality testing. There will be talks from partners like STMicroelectronics and Analog Devices, offering valuable industry insights. The day will wrap up with some exciting announcements, including a new product collaboration with Silicon Labs.

But Arduino Days 2024 isn’t just about watching presentations; it’s about engaging with a global community. You’ll have the opportunity to interact with speakers and other attendees through live chats during the YouTube streams. And the celebration isn’t confined to the digital world—local events will be happening around the globe. An official map will help you find these gatherings, where you can join in the festivities and experience the camaraderie in person.

Whether you’re a professional looking to harness the power of open-source for innovation, an educator seeking to inspire the next generation, or a maker eager to bring your ideas to life, Arduino Days 2024 is designed with you in mind. So mark your calendars, set your reminders, and be ready to join a celebration that’s all about collaboration, creativity, and community this coming March.



