Samsung The Frame TV gets Keith Haring Collection

Samsung has announced that it is adding more artwork to The Frame TV with some legendary artwork from the Keith Haring Collection and the artwork is available to buy from the Samsung Art Store today.

“We’re thrilled to bring the power and vitality of this contemporary master to the Samsung Art Store,” said Seline Sangsook Han, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Keith Haring created a visual language that is recognizable around the world and we’re delighted to provide these artworks on a digital platform for our global audience to enjoy at home.”

Keith Haring, one of the most renowned young artists of his time, was a quintessential representation of New York urban street culture in the 1980s. Inspired by the street art that characterized the city, Haring began exhibiting his work in galleries and museums around the world. He also participated in social awareness projects, including literacy campaigns and anti-AIDS initiatives.

Samsung Art Store users can now display works such as “Radiant Baby,” “Retrospect” and “Untitled (Dancing Dogs)” making these iconic Haring artworks more widely available to consumers worldwide. The selection is also specially curated and optimized for The Frame’s 16:9 screen ratio.

You can find out more details about the new artwork from the Keith Haring Collection that is available from the Samsung Art Store and the other at work available for the Samsung The Frame TV over at Samnsung’s website at the link below.

