Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone appears at the FCC

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 range of smartphones is rumored to launch in January 2024, Samsung is rumored to be holding a press event for its next flagship on the 17th of January, and pre-orders are rumored to start on the 18th of January 2024.

Now the new Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone has been spotted at the FCC and the device has now received FCC clearance and details of all of the different models have been revealed.

Here are all the new Galaxy S24 models as revealed by Sammobile:

SM-S921B: Galaxy S24 (Global)

(Global) SM-S926B: Galaxy S24+ (Global)

(Global) SM-S928B: Galaxy S24 Ultra (Global)

(Global) SM-S921U: Galaxy S24 (USA Carrier-Locked)

(USA Carrier-Locked) SM-S926U: Galaxy S24+ (USA Carrier-Locked)

(USA Carrier-Locked) SM-S928U: Galaxy S24 Ultra (USA Carrier-Locked)

Next year’s new range of Galaxy S24 smartphones will be getting various upgrades over the current Galaxy S23 range, this will include a new processor, more RAM, updated cameras, and much more.

running high about what the tech giant has in store. Speculation is rife that the event will showcase the latest addition to Samsung’s product line, including the much-talked-about Galaxy Fit 3 smartwatch. This event is typically a platform where Samsung unveils its latest innovations, so it’s not just the smartphones that are generating excitement; there’s buzz about a range of other new devices that might be revealed. As soon as more information surfaces about these new offerings, particularly the flagship products, and we have concrete details about their specifications and features, we will promptly share these updates. This event is a significant moment for tech enthusiasts and industry watchers alike, eagerly waiting to see how Samsung will continue to shape the tech landscape in 2024.

Source Sammobile



