Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones to launch January 2024

It looks like the new Samsung Galaxy S24 range of smartphones will launch in January 2024, according to a recent report, Samsung will hold a press conference for the handsets on the 17th of January 2024 and pre-orders will start the next day, the 18th of January.

The news comes in a report from The Elec which has revealed that Samsung is planning its Galaxy S24 launch event in early January and pre-orders of its new flagship smartphones will start the next day. This means that you will be able to get your hands on the new Samsung flagships before the end of January, the handsets will apparently go on sale on the 30th of January.

There will be three new Galaxy S24 smartphones launching in January 2024, this will include the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, all three devices will get a range of upgrades over the Galaxy S23 lineup.

We are looking forward to seeing exactly what Samsung has planned for its 2024 Samsung Galaxy press event, we can also expect to see the new Galaxy Fit 3 smartwatch and a range of other new devices at the event. As soon as we get some more details on Samsung’s new flagships, including some details on the specifications, we will let you know.

Source Sammobile



