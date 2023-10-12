Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets benchmarked

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 range of smartphones is expected to launch in early 2024 and now one of the handsets, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has been benchmarked.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarks which have revealed some of the specifications of Samsung’s new flagship Android smartphone.

The handset is listed on Geekbench with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile processor and 8GB of RAM, the device is expected to have other RAM options which may include 12GB and 16GB plus a range of storage options up to 1TB.

The new Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to come with a 6.8-inch display and we are expecting a QHD+ resolution, the handset will also come with a range of high-end cameras.

There will apparently be a single camera on the front and four cameras on the back, the handset could come with a 200-megapixel main camera like the S23 Ultra or Samsung may introduce a new camera before this handset is launched.

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with Google’s Android 14 OS and it will feature Samsung’s One UI as well, those are the only details we know about the handset so far. Samsung is expected to launch the handset in either January or February of 2023, as soon as we get some more details about the new Samsung flagship smartphones, we will let you know.

Source Mysmartprice



