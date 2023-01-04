Samsung SmartThings Cooking unveiled at CES

Samsung has unveiled a new range of Bespoke Home appliances at this year’s CES, it has also unveiled its new Samsung SmartThings Cooking.

The new SmartTings Cooking is designed to help you with recipes, nutrition, and more and it works with your connected devices.

SmartThings Cooking can also serve as your own personal nutritionist by syncing with Samsung Health and harnessing your Body Mass Index (BMI) and daily activity data to provide customized meal suggestions to help you meet your health goals. Whatever your dietary needs may be, these personalized recipes are matched to your tastes as well as your health information to ensure you’re never at a loss as to what to prepare next.

What’s more, thanks to its Cooking Community feature, SmartThings Cooking also makes it easy for you to find and try out thousands of different recipes from all around the world. Through Cooking Community, you can also share your own favorites with other cooking enthusiasts for a truly connected experience. Discover new inspiration from other food lovers, peruse new and exciting ideas for date night or even find tips on how to perfect tried-and-tested family recipes for your next big get-together.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung SmartThings Cooking over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





