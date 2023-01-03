New Samsung Bespoke lineup unveiled at CES

Samsung has unveiled its new Bespoke lineup of home appliances at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, the devices will be shown off at CES 2023 this week.

The range includes the Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+ and also0 some top mounted Freezer Refrigerator models and more.

“At CES 2023, we are continuing to build on the success of our Bespoke lineup with the introduction of new Bespoke refrigerators and built-in appliances that give consumers even more ways to express themselves in their kitchens,” said Junhwa Lee, EVP and Head of the Customer Experience Team of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “O These latest features and products go beyond simply helping users in the kitchen and allow them to truly express themselves through the power of customization for more enjoyable experiences. Furthermore, with the latest kitchen innovations and customizable designs, these new appliances work seamlessly with SmartThings services to provide unmatched convenience and savings at home.”

You can find out more information about the latest Samsung Bespoke range of devices over at the Samsung website at the link below.

Source Samsung





