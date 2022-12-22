Samsung Galaxy A54 5G appears at Bluetooth SIG

Samsung is expected to launch a range of new smartphones next year, one of them may the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G recently appeared at the Bluetooth SIG, which suggests that the handset will be launching soon.

The handset was listed on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group with the model number, SM-A546V, the device will come with Bluetooth 5.3.

Previous rumors have suggested that the device will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset will come with an octa-core Samsung Exynos processor and it will feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage. There is also the possibility that there will be other RAm and storage options.

The new Galaxy A54 5G is rumored to come with a 5100 mAh battery and it will feature fast charging, it will come with Android 134 and Samsung’s One UI 5.

The device will come with a single camera on the front and three rear cameras, we do not have details on how many megapixels the cameras will feature. The previous model, the Galaxy A53 5G featured a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset, there was also a 32-megapixel camera for video calls and selfies.

As soon as we get some more details on the new Galaxy A54 5G smartphone, including a full list of specifications, we will let you know.

Source Mysmartprice





