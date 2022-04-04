Samsung Galaxy A53 5G now available in the UK

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G went on sale in the UK and a number of other countries last Friday, the handset retails for £399 in the UK.

The new Galaxy A 53 5G comes with a 6.5-inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the display has Gorilla Glass 5 and comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The handset is powered by a Samsung Exynos 1280 mobile processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The device also features a dual SIM card slot and has a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast charging. There is a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and four cameras on the rear of the device.

The four rear cameras include a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy A53 5G over at Samsung at the link below, the handset is available in a choice of four colors, Awesome Blue, Black, White, and Peach. The device is also available in a wide range of other countries as well.

Source Samsung, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals