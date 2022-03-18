Samsung Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 5G unveiled

Samsung has launched its new Galaxy A Series smartphones which include the new Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the new Galaxy A33 5G.

The two handsets share similar specifications, you can see a full list of specifications for both of the new Galaxy A series handsets below.

The new Galaxy A series ensures data and information stay protected, secured by the defense-grade Samsung Knox. When storing private photos, notes and apps, Secure Folder offers users an encrypted, digital safe, so only they can access its contents. Using Private Share,8 users can control exactly who has access to files and for how long. Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G will also include the new Samsung Wallet,9 a convenient and protected place to safely store everything from boarding passes to credit cards.

Here are the specifications:

Galaxy A33 5G Galaxy A53 5G Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 90Hz Infinity-U Display 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz Infinity-O Display * Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.4″ in the full rectangle and 6.2″ accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and the camera cut-out. * Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.5″ in the full rectangle and 6.3″ accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and the camera hole. Dimensions & Weight 74.0 x 159.7 x 8.1mm, 186g 74.8 x 159.6 x 8.1mm, 189g Camera Rear (Ultra-Wide) 8MP F2.2

(Main) 48MP F1.8 OIS

(Depth) 2MP F2.4

(Macro) 5MP F2.4 Front 13MP F2.2 Rear (Ultra-Wide) 12MP F2.2

(Main) 64MP F1.8 OIS

(Depth) 5MP F2.4

(Macro) 5MP F2.4 Front 32MP F2.2 Processor Octa-Core (2.4GHz, 2GHz) Memory RAM: 6/8GB Storage: 128/256GB microSD: Up to 1TB * RAM and internal memory capacity may vary by market and carrier. Actual storage availability may vary depending on pre-installed software. ** MicroSD card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on market. Battery 5,000mAh (typical) * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory conditions. A typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,860mAh. Charging 25W Super Fast Charging * Wall charger sold separately; use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. To avoid injury or damage to your device, do not use incompatible, worn or damaged batteries, chargers or cables. Supports up to 25W Super Fast Charging. For more information on your device, please visit www.samsung.com. OS Android 12 One UI 4.1 * Availability of One UI features, apps and services may vary depending on OS version and market. Security Samsung Knox Network and Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4G+5GHz), Bluetooth® v 5.1 * Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors. Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, Virtual Proximity Sensing Water Resistance IP67 * IP67 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meter of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for use in beaches, pools or near soapy water. Safe against low water pressure only. Rinse residue/dry after wet.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy A33 and the Galaxy A53 smartphones over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

