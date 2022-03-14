New Samsung Galaxy A smartphones launching March 17th

Samsung has announced that it is holding a Samsung Galaxy A press event on the 17th of March and we will get to see some new Galaxy A smartphones.

We are expecting to see a range of new Galaxy A smartphones at the event and have heard about a number of these devices recently.

The Galaxy A series is Samsung Electronics’ most popular smartphone category, leading the democratization of Galaxy innovations that is giving people the power to create, connect and thrive.



This year, Samsung is taking the impactful Galaxy innovations for the A series even further. The awesome new Galaxy A series devices are designed to provide the fully-loaded experience that people want from a smartphone.



Be sure to tune in on March 17 to Samsung’s YouTube channel and Samsung Newsroom in order to catch the latest Galaxy A Event streamed live starting at 10 a.m. EDT. For more details following the event about these all-new devices, stay tuned to Samsung Newsroom for all the latest information.

There will be more details about the new Samsung Galaxy A smartphones when Samsung makes them official on the 17th of March. We are looking forward to finding out more details about this new range of devices.

Source Samsung

