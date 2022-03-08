Samsung Galaxy A53 5G to retail for €350

Last month we saw some leaked press shots of the new Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone and now we have more details on the device.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will apparently retail for €350 in Europe, it was briefly listed on a website in Serbia, the handset has not been made 0fficial as yet.

As a reminder, the handset will come with a 6.5 inch AMOLED display that will have an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The device will feature a Samsung Exynos 1200 processor.

The handset is rumored to come with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, there will be one storage option, 128GB and the handset will also feature a microSD card slot for expansion.

Other specifications on the new Galaxy A53 5G will include a range of cameras, there will be four cameras on the back and a single camera on the front. On the rear of the device, there is a 64-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 5 megapixel macro and 5-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

As soon as we get some information on exactly when the new Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone will launch, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

Image Credit Winfuture

