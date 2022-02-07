Samsung Galaxy A53 5G press photos leaked

It looks like some official press photos have been leaked of the new Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone, the photos were posted online by WinFuture.

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy A53 smartphone for some time, now we have some more specifications in the device.

The handset will come with a 65 inch AMOLED display that will have an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

Processing will be provided by a Samsung Exynos 1200 processor and the handset will also come with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, plus 128GB of storage. The device will also come with a microSD card slot for additional storage.

Other specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone will include a range of cameras, there will be four cameras on the rear and a single camera on the front. The front camera will be a 32-megapixel camera for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

On the back of the handset, there will be a 64-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 5 megapixel macro and 5-megapixel depth camera. The handset will also come with a 5,000 mAh battery and 25W charging.

As yet there are no details on when the new Galaxy A53 5G will launch, it may be announced at Samsung’s press event this week.

Source Winfuture

