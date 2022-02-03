Samsung Galaxy A53 to come with 25W charging

Last month we heard some more specifications on the Samsung Galaxy A53 smartphone and now we have some more details on the handset.

The device has recently been spotted at the FCC and the NBTC, this suggests that the device would be launching soon. We wonder if it will be unveiled at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event next week.

The recent listing has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy A53 will come with a 25W charger, the device tested at the FCC recently featured this charger.

We previously heard various specifications for the device which will include a Samsung Exynos 1200 processor, plus 8GB of RAM. There will apparently be two storage options for the device, 128GB and 256GB.

The new Galaxy A53 smartphone will come with 5G and the device is rumored to feature a 6.46-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, there will also be a 5000 mAh battery.

The handset is expected to feature various cameras, we do not know all of the details on these, although the main rear camera is said to come with a 64-megapixel sensor.

As yet we do not have any details on exactly when the new Galaxy A53 smartphone will launch, as soon as we get some details on the exact release date, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals