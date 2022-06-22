Samsung Galaxy F13 smartphone launched

Samsung has launched its latest smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy F13 and the handset is going to be launched in India.

The new Galaxy F13 smartphone will go on sale in India on the 29thj of June and the handset will retail for INR 11,999 which is about $154 at the current exchange rate.

Galaxy F13 comes with massive 6000mAh battery (with 15W adaptive fast charging) that lasts through the day and lets users binge-watch shows, listen to podcasts or play games on the go. For optimized performance, Galaxy F13 supports adaptive power saving and AI Power Management that puts apps unused for three days in Sleep mode and apps unused for one month in Deep Sleep mode.

Here are the key specifications on the new Galaxy F13

Dimensions 165.4 X 76.9 X 9.3 mm, 207g Processor Exynos 850 Display Size 6.6″ | 167.2mm Display Type 1080 x 2408 (FHD+) Display Brightness 480nits Display Refresh Rate 60Hz Camera 50MP Main 5MP UW 2MP Depth 8MP Front Expandable memory support 1TB Battery 6000mAh

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy F13 smartphone over at Samsung at the link below. As yet there are no details on whether Samsung is planning to launch the handset in more countries.

Source Samsung

