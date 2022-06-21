Samsung TV Plus expands free content in the UK

Samsung has announced that it is expanding the free content on its TV Plus offering in the UK, with a range of new shows.

The new shows coming to the TV Plus include the 2022 season of America’s got talent, plus the exclusive launch of Kevin Hart’s channel LOL! Network.

Samsung TV Plus has become one of the fastest-growing streaming services in the world following its debut in 2015, delivering instant access to news, sports entertainment and more. Available in 23 countries and comprising of thousands of channels globally, Samsung TV offers free TV content for everyone to enjoy.

New for 2022, the service is offering audiences access to some of the world’s most popular shows, such as American Idol launched on Samsung TV Plus in March this year and now America’s Got Talent and Music City. Samsung has also secured exciting content partnerships with superstars such as Kevin Hart – as well as launching a wide range of owned and operated channels to cater for every audience need.

Richard Jakeman, European Head of Business Development for Samsung TV, said: “When talented, amateur entertainers meet world famous judges in front of a live audience – you get world class content. And Samsung TV Plus is dedicated to bringing the best entertainment to our audiences, whenever and wherever they want it.

You can find out more details about the new shows and channels coming to Samsung’s TVs over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

