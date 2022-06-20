Samsung ViewFinity S8 monitor unveiled

Samsung has unveiled its latest high-end monitor, the Samsung ViewFinity S8 and the monitor will be available in two sizes, 27 inches, and 32 inches.

Both models of the ViewFinity S8 come with a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and will be available by the end of the month.

Samsung Electronics today announced the global launch of ViewFinity S8 (Model Name: S80PB), a high resolution monitor specialized for creative professionals including content creators, graphic designers and more. ViewFinity, a portmanteau of “View” and “Infinity” is the new name for Samsung’s high resolution monitor lineup, meaning ‘The Value of Infinite Viewing Experience’, and showcases Samsung’s ambition to establish a new benchmark for high resolution monitors.

“ViewFinity is the summation of Samsung’s goal to deliver the most precise and functional monitors to businesses who require pinpoint accuracy and consistency throughout their work,” said Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are proud to offer this monitor to designers, artists and professionals who will use our technology to create new ideas and experiences that realize their full potential.”

You can find out more details about the new Samsung ViewFinity S8 monitor range over at Samsung’s website at the link below. There are no details on how much these new Samsung monitors will retail for.

Source Samsung

