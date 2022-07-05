iQOO 9T smartphone headed to India

The iQOO 9 smartphone launched earlier this year, and now a new version of the handset is heading to India, the iQOO 9T.

The original iQOO 9 came with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, this new model will get the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

It is not clear as yet what other upgrades the handset will get, the original device came with a 6.56-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The original device has a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also features a 4,350 mAh battery and it also had 120W fast charging that could charge fully from 0 to 100% in just 18 minutes.

The iQOO 9 camera with a range of high-end cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the back. The three rear cameras include a 48-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 13-megapixel portrait camera.

The new iQOO 9T smartphone will go on sale in India sometime next month, as yet there are no details on how much it will cost. As soon as we get more information on the handset and details on what other uogrades it will get, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

